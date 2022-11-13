Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,336 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.