Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,111 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.