Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $38,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day moving average is $241.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

