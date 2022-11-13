Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $40,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 403,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

