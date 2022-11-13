Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $47,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,482 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ZI opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.