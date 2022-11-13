Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $61,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBK opened at $214.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $303.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.68.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
