Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $70,000 in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,703,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $365,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $914,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 56.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of 51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 50.27. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of 37.75 and a 1 year high of 66.29.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

