Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOO opened at $90.44 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

