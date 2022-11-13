Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,962 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

