Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

