Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

