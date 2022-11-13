Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $64,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 128,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
