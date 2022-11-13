Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $64,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 128,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.12. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.