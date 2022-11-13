Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 159 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $337.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

