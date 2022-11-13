Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 0.8 %

TSGTY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $52.17.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

