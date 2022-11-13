Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $322.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

TYL opened at $324.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

