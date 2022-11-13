U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of U.S. Gold worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

USAU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 31,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

