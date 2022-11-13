Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 155,840 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

