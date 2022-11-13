UMA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.33 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, UMA has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00010241 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $116.36 million and $25.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00577139 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.30062254 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000084 BTC.
About UMA
UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.
