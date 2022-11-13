Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and $218.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00034055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00347122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00023526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001082 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08296453 USD and is up 10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 522 active market(s) with $174,320,550.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.