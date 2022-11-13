United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 181,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

