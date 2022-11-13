United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after acquiring an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.48. 380,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

