United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $11,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,443,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,929,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

