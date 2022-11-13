USDD Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005891 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $710.34 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

