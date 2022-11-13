Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 194,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Vaccinex Price Performance
Vaccinex stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.
