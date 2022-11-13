Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 194,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Vaccinex stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vaccinex

Vaccinex Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.