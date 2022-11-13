Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in October

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 945,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 762,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.5 days.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

VPGLF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Friday. Value Partners Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

