Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 2.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after buying an additional 557,929 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,711,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $244.83 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

