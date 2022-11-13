Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.28. 1,611,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,981. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

