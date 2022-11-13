Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VEU traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.57. 3,457,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,388. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

