Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,552 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,722,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,311,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 817.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,891,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 52,579.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,801,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

