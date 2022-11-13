Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,462,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,552 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,722,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,311,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 817.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,891,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 52,579.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,801,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,231 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $67.48.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.