Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 273,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

