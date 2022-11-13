Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $139.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

