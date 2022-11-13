Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 113.3% in October

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $71.49 during trading on Friday. 4,525,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $85.83.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
