Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 113.3% in October

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $71.49 during trading on Friday. 4,525,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $85.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

