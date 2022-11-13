Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Short Interest Update

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

VELO stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Velocity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 292.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 981,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 731,585 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Velocity Acquisition by 11.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,225,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,184 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Velocity Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Velocity Acquisition by 2,590.9% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 322,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.