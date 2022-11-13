Venus 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.34 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Venus has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for $3.80 or 0.00023553 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $46.24 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

