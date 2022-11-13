Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.59 million and $28.89 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217307 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,791,931.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

