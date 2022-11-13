Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Hits Market Cap of $58.58 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.58 million and approximately $54.15 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217307 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,791,931.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

