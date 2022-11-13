Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

VCEL opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 251,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

