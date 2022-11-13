VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 37.5% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,373. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

