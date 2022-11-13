Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VET stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.37. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 46.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.