Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

