Viad (NYSE:VVI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
VVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Viad Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of VVI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Viad has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
