Viad (NYSE:VVI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VVI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Viad has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.