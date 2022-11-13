Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.68 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,123. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

