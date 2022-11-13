Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Short Interest Up 32.4% in October

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

