Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 15th total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,360.0 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCCTF traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325. Victoria has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

