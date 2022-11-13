Vicus Capital Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. 932,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,334. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81.

