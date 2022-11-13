Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 114,564 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 1,548,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.