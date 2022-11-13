Vicus Capital Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,874,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 2,492,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.