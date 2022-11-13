Vicus Capital Has $1.69 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

