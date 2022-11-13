Vicus Capital Has $2.83 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,776,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after buying an additional 605,066 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:NULV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.42. 171,497 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

