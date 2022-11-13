Vicus Capital Sells 1,828 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $142.60. 304,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,006. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $199.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

